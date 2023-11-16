Enchanting turn of the century home

Built in 1905, this charming, distinctive four-bedroom, two-bath residence is situated on a picturesque, tree-lined street in the village of Warwick. Timeless beauty showcases a classic rocking chair porch perfect for unwinding with your favorite book, cozy blanket, and a soothing cup of tea.

The main level features a living room with built-ins connected to the formal dining room. A well-appointed kitchen boasts abundant cabinetry, glass paneling, granite countertops, a huge built-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. For added convenience, you’ll be impressed with a discreetly placed laundry room and a main floor full bath.

Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom along with three additional bedrooms and a full bath with a charming clawfoot tub.

This property features a remarkable bonus room, adaptable for extra storage, an artist or music studio or a workshop.

The detached garage with loft space for storage is a rare find.

This home is bathed in natural light, any room, any time of day, and exudes character with its original wood shutters, ornate molding, trim, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors making this turn of the century home truly enchanting.