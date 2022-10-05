Kenneth B. Moore, of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 79 years old.

Born in New York, NY on February 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marie (Flanagan) Moore.

Kenneth was a token booth clerk for NYC Transit for many years. He was known for his Irish soda bread and he will be greatly missed.

Kenneth is survived by his son, Ken and his wife Shawnee, of Pine Island; daughter Eileen Moore and her husband Roger Burd, of Hackettstown, NJ; grandchildren: Karl Tulp and his wife Allison and their children Ryder and Evelyn, Evan Moore, Alex Moore; brother Thomas Moore and his wife Jane; sister Maryann Maron and her husband Gene and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony Community Hospital, Foundations of WMC Health, 100 Woods Road, Taylor Pavilion, Suite C3, Valhalla, NY 10595 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4027.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.