Warwick. ‘An Evening at the Red Swan Inn’ in April

Step back in time at an Evening at the Red Swan Inn, a special event hosted by the Warwick Historical Society at the Warwick Valley Country Club, 42 Oakland Ave., Warwick on April 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a menu artfully curated by Chef Clement Truitt, featuring delicacies enjoyed at the turn of the 20th century. An exhibit of collectible artifacts and items from the Red Swan Inn will be on display, music provided by Christopher Ford’s Party Mix, and Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard will be the emcee for the evening, sharing some stories and legends from the inn.

Constructed in 1903, the Red Swan Inn was an elegant hotel and family resort in the Town of Warwick. Wealthy New Yorkers seeking a respite from the city heat would vacation at the resort, enjoying the modern amenities including fine dining, a swimming pool, and golf course.

Tickets are $105 per person and go on sale Feb. 27, 2023 with limited seating. Reservations are required. Call 845-986-3236 to make your reservation. Visit www.warwickhistory.org for more information.