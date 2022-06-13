Poetry Vibes Workshop returns

Warwick Historical Society (WHS) will again host a monthly Poetry Vibes program with the Milkweed Poetry Workshop (MPW), beginning on Wed., June 22, at 7 p.m. in the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick.

Presented by Wendy Insinger and Brooke Hamling, Poetry Vibes is a welcoming poetry workshop intended to spark creativity and put attendees as ease.

As Brooke and Wendy explain, “Come play with words and find your voice inside some lines. Hear poems. Make poems. Share poems if you’re feeling it. All are welcome, even those who do not consider themselves poets.

Founded in spring of 2016, Milkweed has hosted over 260 workshops, published two literary journals, and created poetry experiences and installations at various local art festivals and exhibitions.

The workshop is free to attend, and designed to be family-friendly. The poetry workshops will be hosted once a month beginning on June 22, but will then be held on the third Wednesday of the month beginning in July. Reservations are encouraged by calling 845-986-3236, or visit www.warwickhistory.org for more information.