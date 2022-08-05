Party in the Park with Warwick Historical Society

The annual end-of-summer Warwick Historical Society Party in the Park will be in Lewis Park on August 27, with a 1950s theme that guests can join in to the extent they choose. Food will be catered by the Landmark Inn; a specialty cocktail will be courtesy of the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery. Local beer will come from Drowned Lands Brewing Company, and fine wine will be provided by Peck’s Wine & Spirits. Meanwhile, a selection of silent and chance auction items will be up for bid to win.

This event has been happening for more than 40 years. As the largest fundraiser of the year for the WHS, it supports the Society’s mission of preserving, sharing and celebrating the history of the Town of Warwick.

Costumes and accessories from the 1950s are encouraged, but not required. Whether you wish to attend dressed in old-Hollywood glamour, or dust off your saddle shoes, poodles skirts, leather jackets and accessories, everyone is welcome.