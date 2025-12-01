Students inducted into Tri-M Music Honor Society

Eleven S.S. Seward students were inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society - the Florida Union Free School District’s first chapter of the national program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME).

Ava Andrade, Sophia Arcidiaccano, Joly Barber, Gabriella Campana, Myles Dawydko, Eva Duran, Mairead Hoens, Sophia LaBelle, Aurora Peters, Alexander Vargus, and Felix You were the inaugural inductees.

The prestigious honor is granted to musicians who fulfill a variety of musical and non-musical criteria including maintaining an A in music classes and at least a B in all other academic subjects. They must also be leaders in and outside of school and participate in service activities during free time. As character is also considered, students must be deemed responsible, respectful, trustworthy, fair and caring.

The purpose of Tri-M is to inspire music participation, create enthusiasm for scholarship, stimulate a desire to render service and promote leadership in the music students of secondary schools.

“It’s nice that we are able to offer this opportunity to our students. Not just for these inductees who have put in the time, but for our younger students who will hopefully be inspired to achieve beyond what they think is possible,” teacher Mark Visconti said. “Music is an essential part in everyone’s life and needs to be celebrated.”