Full church for Easter at St. Stephen’s in Warwick
Warwick
/
| 19 Apr 2022 | 08:34
St. Stephen the First Martyr Church was full on Easter Sunday for the first time in two years, with pandemic restrictions lifted. In 2020, Pastor Fr. Jack Arlotta celebrated the Easter Mass in an empty church because of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. In 2021, attendance was limited and seating had to be reserved to comply with pandemic protocols. This year, the joy of Easter was celebrated in a full church at three different Masses.
Photo by Kristen vanDuynhoven
Fr. Jack Arlotta (left) and Deacon Dan Byrne process into a full church to celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick on Sun., Apr. 17.
Photo by Kristen vanDuynhoven
Part of the celebration of Easter is the renewal of Baptism. Fr. Jack Arlotta of St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick sprinkled water throughout the congregation on Easter Sunday as part of that renewal ceremony.
Photo by Kristen vanDuynhoven
