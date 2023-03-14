Theater. ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ preview, performance

Greenwood Lake Theater will present “A Streetcar Named Desire” on March 18-19 & 24-26 at the Warwick Institute of Culture (The WICK), 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a preview performance on March 17.

Directed by Gitana LaRae Mims, the running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission. Due to the mature themes, this production is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Fragile Southern belle Blanche DuBois moves to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, in a dingy apartment. Temperaments clash, fireworks fly and secrets are revealed in Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

“I’m very lucky to be playing this role for a third time in my career,” said Mary Virginia, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater who is playing the featured role. “Blanche is complicated, layered, lost and misunderstood. She wants magic, not realism and will go to great lengths to create and maintain that façade.”

“One of the reasons we chose this play is its story resonates just as much now as when it was written in 1947,” Katherine Weatherford, co-artistic director said. “I am thrilled to play Stella Kowalski. I had the opportunity to play the role in 2019, and I am so excited to be able to re-visit the character and to dive deeper. She is the foil to her sister: grounded in realism where Blanche is lost in fantasy. Stella has an incredibly strong survival instinct that informs every decision she makes, and ultimately leads to her being torn between her husband and her sister.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, students and the military, and are available online and at the box office.

For information about Greenwood Lake Theater, student intensive workshops and the 2023 season, log onto www.greenwoodlaketheater.org. For information about The Wick and its programs, log onto https://warwickinstituteofculture.com.