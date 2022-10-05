x
Greenwood Lake Theater and Warwick Historical Society

Greenwood Lake. This performance of Macbeth allows spontaneity for family entertainment.

| 05 Oct 2022 | 12:02
Greenwood Lake Theater, in partnership with Warwick Historical Society, presents William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” performed in the First-Folio Style, at the Old School Baptist Meeting House, 29 High Street, Warwick, NY. One show only, to be presented on Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free but donations are accepted. Seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 845-986-3236 x10, or visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.

Actors will perform Macbeth in First Folio Style, with cue scripts in hand. They will be interacting with spontaneity bringing Shakespeare to life in unexpected ways. Actors trained in Original Practice rehearsal techniques will perform for family fun.

This often-quoted Shakespeare play is the story of a brave Scottish general named Macbeth who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.

Greenwood Lake Theater is Orange County’s only Equity Professional Theater company, partnering with the Warwick Historical Society to present quality productions in a unique setting. Its mission is to offer patrons a stimulating, dynamic, entertaining experience by retelling classic stories through theater, education, film, music and art. For more information on Greenwood Lake Theater, its upcoming season, including “A Christmas Carol” and other programs, visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org or call the Warwick Historical Society box office at 845-986-3236, ext. 101.
The Warwick Historical Society has devotedly worked to preserve twelve historic buildings and grounds, and thousands of items located throughout and related to Warwick, NY. This work began in 1906, and continues still, over a century after incorporation. Its landmark buildings, displays, and parks combined preserve over 250 years of history. For more information on the Warwick Historical Society, please visit https://www.warwickhistory.org.
