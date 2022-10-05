Greenwood Lake Theater and Warwick Historical Society

Greenwood Lake Theater, in partnership with Warwick Historical Society, presents William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” performed in the First-Folio Style, at the Old School Baptist Meeting House, 29 High Street, Warwick, NY. One show only, to be presented on Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free but donations are accepted. Seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 845-986-3236 x10, or visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.

Actors will perform Macbeth in First Folio Style, with cue scripts in hand. They will be interacting with spontaneity bringing Shakespeare to life in unexpected ways. Actors trained in Original Practice rehearsal techniques will perform for family fun.

This often-quoted Shakespeare play is the story of a brave Scottish general named Macbeth who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.