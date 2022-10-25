Greenwood Lake Theater will present “Proof,” a Pulitzer-winning play by David Auburn, at the Warwick Institute of Culture on Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12. The story follows an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father, and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof. Proof was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play in 2001.

The cast includes Katherine Weatherford as Catherine, J. Michael Reeds as Robert, Mary Virginia as Claire and Xander Jackson as Hal. The production is directed by Casey Morris and the Technical Director is Dean Mahoney. Weatherford, Virginia and Reeds appear through the courtesy of Actors Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

On playing the role of Catherine, Weatherford said, “It is an amazing experience as an actor to dive into a character this complex. Catherine is grappling with the loss of her brilliant but mentally ill father, figuring out her future, struggling for a place in her chosen field of mathematics, and, most of all, her concerns over her own mental health. The characters in this play are so beautifully written. They are deeply flawed and wonderfully human.”

Greenwood Lake Theater is an Equity professional theater company. Its mission is to offer patrons a stimulating, dynamic experience by retelling classic stories through theater, education, film, music and art. For more information about Greenwood Lake Theater, its upcoming season, including A Christmas Carol and other programs, visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org. Greenwood Lake Theater is honored as a Theater Company in Residence at The Warwick Institute of Culture for its ’22-’23 season.

For more information regarding The Wick and its programs, visit their website at https://warwickinstituteofculture.com. Additionally, this production is supported by community partners including Orange and Rockland Utilities and the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.