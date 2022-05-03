Michelle Taylor goes on air middays for Wall Radio

Middletown, NY – Michelle Taylor has joined the airstaff of WALL radio (Adult Hits,) WALL Program Director Gary Cee announced. Taylor will host the midday shift starting Monday, May 2.

Taylor’s career includes stops at WEBK-FM in Killington, VT, and WRNN-TV in Westchester County. She served as Program Director of Lite 92.1 in Poughkeepsie, then returned to the station, rebranded as Q92 (WRNQ-FM) in 2011, as co-host of “Joe and Michelle in the Morning” with Joe Daily. She’s also been the midday host at WSUS-FM in Sussex, NJ.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back on the air in the Hudson Valley for a true family of radio stations at Neversink Media,” saidTaylor. “I’m happy to share my workday with the Hudson Valley business community, lend my voice to all the non-profit organizations, provide a fun and engaging place to tune in for our families, share local content and a great selection of music!”

Michelle’s former partner at Q92, Joe Daily - currently Saturday morning host at Pocono 96.7 - has also picked up Sunday morning duties at WALL.

“Michelle and Joe are a natural fit to WALL’s mission,” said WALL General Manager Mary Ridings. “Their passion and talent are contagious and solid proof why local and relevant radio continues to thrive in the Hudson Valley.”

Michelle Taylor and Joe Daily join an airstaff that includes Kate Brannan in mornings, Jim Frey in afternoon drive, Jimmy Howes in the evening and Mark Bolger on weekend afternoons. Adult hits WALL in Middletown NY is locally owned by Neversink Media Group LLC, along with Pocono 96.7 (WABT-FM,) WDLC Country in Port Jervis NY and Lite 106.9, Milford, PA. Neversink Media Group, P O Box 920, Port Jervis NY 12771 (845) 856-6000