Graffitiosity Vs Analog Collage debuts this weekend at LightClub of Curiosity

The LightClub of Curiosity is launching a new exhibition, Graffitiosity Vs Analog Collage with an opening reception on Saturday June 6, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 40 Main Street in Warwick.



The exhibition showcases the original works of CatelloVision (Catello Somma), a celebrated graffiti artist, and Morgan Jesse Lappin, an innovative analog collage artist.

The show explores the tension and harmony between two distinct artistic languages: the raw, expressive energy of graffiti and the meticulous, layered storytelling of analog collage. CatelloVision brings bold visual narratives rooted in street culture, while Morgan Jesse Lappin offers intricate compositions crafted through hand-cut imagery and intricate assembly.

In addition to the featured artists, Graffitiosity Vs Analog Collage will include a curated selection of works from well-known artists drawn from the personal collections of both CatelloVision and Lappin, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience a broader artistic dialogue within the show.

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and members of the community are invited to attend and experience this unique collision of styles, perspectives, and mediums which will be available for purchase.

Admission to the opening reception is free. The exhibition will run through mid August on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Note, Monday through Friday viewing is by appointment only).



About the artists



Morgan Jesse Lappin is a Brooklyn-based creator known for eye-popping collages that use nostalgic materials to comprise paper worlds with a sense of comedy and chaos. As the founder of the Brooklyn Collage Collective (BCC), one of the first internationally-recognized assemblage of collage artists, Lappin has formed an indelible presence in the global art and music communities.

IG: @morgan_jesse_lappin + @Brooklyncollagecollective / Website: www.morganlappin.com

Catello Somma (aka PM) is a Brooklyn-born graffiti artist, photographer, and historian who began writing in the 1980s. He documented New York City Graffiti while creating his own, then moved to the Hudson Valley where he expanded into murals, street art, and fine art photography. A gallery owner and respected graffiti historian with a large social media following, he currently co-owns LightClub Curiosity Shoppe with his wife Melissa (The Chakra Witch).

IG: @graffitiosity + @lightclub_curiosity_shoppe / Website: www.mylightclub.com

The exhibition is sponsored by A Classy Joint (Warwick).

For more information contact Morgan Lappin at morganlappin@gmail.com or at (845) 258-7320.