The Camp Experience Warwick Kids Are Looking For

It’s officially camp-registration season, and many Warwick families are searching for a day camp that feels magical; the kind where kids leap out of the car each morning and chatter nonstop about their adventures on the way home.

Just 20 minutes from Warwick, the Sussex County YMCA is delivering exactly that kind of summer.

The Y’s traditional Day Camp captures the energy and nostalgia parents remember from their own childhoods: cannonballs in the pool, spirited team games, colorful arts and crafts, nature exploration and confidence-building group challenges. Each day is thoughtfully structured to keep campers moving, creating and connecting, with a healthy balance of high-energy fun and age-appropriate downtime for younger children.

For sports-loving kids, the Y’s Sports Camp turns up the excitement. Campers build skills, learn new techniques and develop real teamwork across a variety of sports, all in a supportive environment that celebrates effort and sportsmanship. It’s competitive in the best way — focused on growth, resilience and fun.

What sets the Sussex County YMCA apart is its mission-driven approach. As a nonprofit, the Y works to keep camp affordable and offers financial assistance so every child has the opportunity to participate. Flexible weekly sessions make it easier for families to plan around vacations and busy summer schedules.

For parents seeking more than just a place to send their kids — for those looking for friendship, fresh air, independence and joyful, screen-free days — the Sussex County YMCA offers a summer experience that feels both classic and unforgettable.

To register or learn more, visit: sussexymcadaycamp.org