Test Prep Best Practices: What Families Should Know (and When It Actually Helps)

Introduction: Test Prep is a Tool – Not a Requirement

With test-optional policies now a standard part of the admissions landscape, families often feel unsure about whether test prep is necessary, helpful, or worth the stress. According to guidance shared across organizations such as NACAC, IECA, and HECA, the most effective test preparation is strategic, individualized, and aligned with a student’s broader academic and college plan.

This article outlines best practices for approaching test prep in a way that supports – not overwhelms – students.

1. Start with Strategy, Not Registration

One of the most common missteps families make is registering for the SAT or ACT before understanding whether testing will meaningfully strengthen a student’s application.

Best practice recommendations include:

- Reviewing a student’s academic profile first

- Understanding how test scores are used at potential colleges

- Considering whether scores will add value in a test-optional environment

Test prep should begin after clarity – not before.

2. Timing Matters More Than Intensity

Professional organizations consistently emphasize that earlier is not always better when it comes to test prep. At College Mode, we usually make this decision with families, balancing readiness for the exam, school schedules, and stress levels.

Effective timing typically means:

- Preparing once core math and reading skills are in place

- Allowing enough runway for familiarity without burnout

- Avoiding year-long prep programs that create unnecessary pressure

Short, focused preparation windows are often more effective than prolonged programs.

3. Personalization is Key

There is no universal number of prep hours that works for every student. The most effective test prep plans are tailored to:

- Learning style

- Testing history

- Academic strengths and gaps

- Emotional response to standardized testing

For students who plan to submit test scores, targeted preparation can be especially helpful. Families often see the best results when test prep is used strategically rather than reactively. We frequently recommend working with established providers such as Ben Paris Test Prep, which focus on individualized strategies aligned with a student’s academic profile and timeline.

4. Practice Tests Should Inform Decisions – Not Define Students

Practice exams are most useful when they are used diagnostically.

Best practices include:

Using results to identify patterns, not labels

Avoiding over-testing

Reassessing strategy if scores plateau or increase stress

Testing should provide information – not dictate a student’s self-worth or college options. At College Mode, our team consistently reminds our students that an ACT or SAT is not a test of intelligence. It’s a performance on a particular day.

5. Test Prep Should Not Replace Coursework or Well-Being

Guidance from counseling organizations consistently reinforces that grades, course rigor, and well-being matter more than marginal test score increases.

- Families should ensure:

- Test prep does not interfere with schoolwork

- Students maintain balance with activities and rest

- Preparation does not dominate family conversations

A healthy approach to test prep supports confidence, not anxiety. A good testing strategy should build confidence, not induce more stress.

6. Knowing When Not to Submit Scores

A critical part of test-prep strategy is understanding when not to use the results.

Best practices include:

- Comparing scores to a college’s middle 50% range

- Evaluating whether scores strengthen the overall application

- Recognizing that strong applications exist with and without testing

This decision should be made thoughtfully and individually – not reflexively.

Conclusion: Calm, Informed Choices Lead to Better Outcomes

Test prep works best when it is approached as one piece of a larger, student-centered admissions strategy. Families who prioritize clarity, timing, and balance – while using trusted resources – tend to experience less stress and more confidence throughout the process.

At College Mode Consulting, we encourage families to view test prep as a supporting tool, not a defining factor, and to make decisions that reflect each student’s goals, strengths, and well-being.

If you’re looking for an enriching college admissions process that helps your child grow academically, socially, and emotionally – where they land in an environment that aligns with their values, and where it sets the stage for a fulfilling college experience and a successful future, reach out to College Mode. The Independent Educational Consultants at College Mode Consulting can help you find that fit.

Go to CollegeModeConsulting.com or call 845-704-1650 to schedule a free consultation.