Sussex Borough Community Effort Shines as Sussex Pharms Dispensary Leads Cleanup Initiative

Mayor Robert Holowach shared heartfelt appreciation following a volunteer-led cleanup organized by Patrick and Stephanie Simpson, owners of Sussex Pharms Dispensary. The couple rallied their staff along with loyal patrons, as well as support from local landscaping companies New Roots Landscaping and Fall Guys LLC, to take to the streets and clean up litter throughout the borough.

“This morning, I had the privilege of seeing something truly inspiring here in Sussex Borough,” Mayor Holowach said. “While we all wish efforts like this weren’t necessary, it speaks volumes about the character and commitment of those who stepped up.”

Participants were seen working throughout the borough with a shared goal—restoring the town’s appearance and encouraging a renewed sense of pride in the community.

The mayor emphasized that Sussex Borough is strengthened by business owners who take initiative. “It’s people like Patrick and Stephanie who set the tone for what community leadership looks like,” he added.

Building on this momentum, Sussex Pharms is also preparing to celebrate a major milestone. This family owned dispensary will mark its one-year anniversary on May 16, inviting the new faces and familiar regulars of the community to join in the celebration from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is expected to bring together customers, supporters, and fellow business owners for an afternoon of appreciation, education, and community.