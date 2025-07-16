Why West Milford Families Trust Mira Vie Senior Living for Their Loved Ones

Deciding to move a loved one into senior living is never easy. With so many options, it can be difficult to know which community will truly feel like home — where care, connection and quality of life go hand in hand.

For families in northern New Jersey, Mira Vie Senior Living in West Milford makes that decision simpler. Known for personalized care, robust lifestyle offerings and an award-winning staff, Mira Vie continues to set the standard for senior living in the region.

Here are three reasons why families across North Jersey choose Mira Vie for their loved ones:

1. A True Community, Full of Activities and Amenities

At Mira Vie, seniors don’t just live — they thrive. The community offers a full calendar of activities designed to keep residents active, engaged and socially connected. From 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, residents have a wide range of options to choose from.

“That’s really a big part of their day,” said William O’Connor, Mira Vie’s executive director. She said the team is meticulous in designing activities that give residents a sense of purpose while keeping them active and engaged.

Residents enjoy on-site salon services, themed parties, fitness classes, sports viewing, art sessions and religious services. Movie nights, games on the patio and scenic walks around the nearby lakes and trails provide even more opportunities to socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

A shuttle bus service takes residents to grocery stores, appointments, the library and weekly lunch outings, helping them stay connected to the greater West Milford community.

Each residence at Mira Vie offers apartment-style living. Residents can call for assistance at any time, but the staff is also trained to encourage and support independence.

“We’re set up much more like a home than a nursing home,” O’Connor added.

2. Exceptional Care, Unbeatable Value

Mira Vie offers four levels of living — Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Respite Care — ensuring that every resident receives care tailored to their unique needs.

“Every resident has their own personalized care plan,” O’Connor said. Residents have a consultation with staff before moving in to discuss their wants and needs and to ensure they’re getting the most from their care.

Whether it’s light assistance with medication reminders, full support with daily tasks, or specialized memory care for dementia and Alzheimer’s, Mira Vie’s team crafts individualized plans to meet residents where they are.

Despite offering high-end accommodations and comprehensive care, Mira Vie remains competitively priced. Families are often surprised at the quality of life their loved ones experience for the cost.

3. Award-Winning, Trusted Staff

A key reason so many families choose Mira Vie? The people who work there.

“They treat each resident with compassion, respect, and genuine warmth,” said Cheryl Zis, whose mother is a resident. “It’s clear they don’t just do a job — they build meaningful relationships and provide care that comes from the heart.”

With an exceptionally low staff turnover rate, Mira Vie’s team is consistent, experienced and deeply committed to the well-being of residents. Some staff members have been part of the Mira Vie family for more than 15 years, providing continuity that families appreciate.

This dedication has earned Mira Vie recognition, including the Fortune Best Places to Work in Healthcare award from the Great Place to Work Institute, Inc., and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

“My husband has been in the Memory Care Unit for three months now and I am so impressed. Everyone is so kind and compassionate,” said N.J. resident Barbara Reed in a recent Google review. “The residents are well cared for and you can tell they are loved. Housekeeping is excellent; rooms are always clean and neat. The menu is wonderful and food is delicious. I am very comfortable having my husband there in the blessed hands of the kind, compassionate and professional staff.”

Ready to Learn More?

If you’re exploring senior living options for yourself or a loved one, it’s worth seeing why so many local families have chosen Mira Vie.

Visit miravieseniorliving.com or call 973-604-8435 to schedule a tour.