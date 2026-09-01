Welcome back WVMS families

Dear Warwick Valley Middle School Families,

I hope you and your family have enjoyed a relaxing summer filled with time to recharge and make lasting memories. As we prepare to welcome students back for the 2026–2027 school year, our faculty and staff have been hard at work preparing classrooms, refining curriculum, and ensuring Warwick Valley Middle School is ready for another outstanding year.

At WVMS, we believe every student deserves to learn in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment where they are challenged to grow academically while developing the skills and character needed for future success. Our dedicated staff is committed to creating meaningful learning experiences that encourage curiosity, collaboration, resilience, and a genuine love of learning. Through our Portrait of a Graduate framework and continued focus on student achievement and well-being, we strive to help every Wildcat reach their full potential.

The partnership between home and school remains one of the greatest factors in a child’s success. We encourage families to stay actively involved by attending school events, participating in PTA activities, maintaining communication with teachers, and regularly checking the Parent Portal for updates. Working together allows us to provide the best possible educational experience for every student.

Whether your child is joining us for the first time as a fifth grader or returning for another exciting year, we are thrilled to welcome them back. We look forward to a school year filled with new opportunities, meaningful connections, academic achievement, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Together, we will make the 2026–2027 school year another exceptional one at Warwick Valley Middle School.

Have a wonderful remainder of your summer. We can’t wait to see our Wildcats back in the halls soon!

Jared Yapkowitz

Principal

Warwick Valley Middle School