Support for Vanessa Holland for BOE

To the Editor,

I am writing to urge residents in the Warwick Valley Central School District to vote for Board of Education candidate Vanessa Holland in the upcoming election. I have known Vanessa for over 10 years and have worked with her on various community projects, most importantly as a co-founder of the Warwick Foundation for Excellence in Learning (WFEL).

As the chair of WFEL Vanessa worked closely with the district, including the Superintendent, district administrators and building principals regarding the needs of students, faculty, and staff. Through this collaboration, she proved herself to be a tireless advocate for students and families. She works well in a group setting and educates herself on the matters to be discussed ahead of time.

Vanessa is an active parent, is familiar with the workings of the district, and has supported her children’s activities through PTA, music, sports, and community service.

The Board of Education is not a “one issue” entity – it must represent the needs of all students, faculty, families, and the community. There is no room for personal agendas with the burden of weighing the educational needs of the district against its fiscal responsibility to the community and taxpayers. Vanessa will listen, ask the right questions, identify the issues that need to be addressed and work towards finding effective solutions. This was proven time and again in the years that I have worked with her.

Please join me on Tues., May 17, and vote for Vanessa Holland for the Warwick Valley Schools Board of Education. She will represent our district well.

Katie Bisaro

Warwick