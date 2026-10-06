Opinion: World Teacher’s Day: Recognizing the educators who shape our future

Every year on Oct. 5, World Teachers’ Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the dedicated educators who make a lasting difference in the lives of students, families and communities. Teachers do far more than deliver lessons in a classroom. They inspire curiosity, encourage students to overcome challenges and help prepare the next generation for success

Behind every student who discovers a passion, builds confidence or finds the motivation to pursue a goal, there is often a teacher who took the time to make a difference. These moments may not always make headlines, but their impact can last a lifetime.

Teaching is a demanding profession that requires patience, commitment and a genuine investment in the success of others. Educators work to meet students where they are, identify their individual needs and provide the guidance necessary for them to grow. They also help instill the values of responsibility, perseverance, respect and hard work that serve students well beyond their school years.

Here in New York, our teachers play an essential role in the strength of our communities. Strong schools help prepare students for college, careers and the responsibilities of citizenship. They also help attract families and businesses, contributing to the long-term vitality of our local communities.

Recognizing the importance of education also means ensuring that schools have the resources they need to succeed. That requires thoughtful decisions about how taxpayer dollars are spent, accountability for results and a commitment to supporting students and educators alike. Families deserve confidence that their children are receiving a quality education, and teachers deserve the support and tools necessary to do their jobs effectively.

We must also remember that the responsibility for student success does not rest on teachers alone. Parents, school administrators, community organizations and elected officials all have a role to play in creating an environment where children can thrive. When these groups work together, students benefit.

World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to thank the educators who show up every day ready to make a difference. Whether they are teaching a child to read, helping a teenager prepare for graduation or encouraging a student to pursue a dream they once thought impossible, their work matters.

To all the teachers across New York and throughout our nation, thank you for your dedication, your patience and your commitment to our children. Your influence reaches far beyond the classroom, shaping not only individual lives but also the future of our communities and our country.

Today, let’s take the time to recognize the educators who have made a difference in our own lives and express our appreciation for the work they continue to do. Investing in the success of our students begins with recognizing the people who help them reach their full potential.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District