Opinion: Why Anosmia deserves our attention

This week brings attention to a condition many people have never heard of but affects millions worldwide: anosmia, the loss of the sense of smell. Anosmia Awareness Day is observed this year on Friday, Feb. 27, offering an important opportunity to highlight a condition that is often overlooked but deeply impactful.

For most of us, smell is something we take for granted. It’s the aroma of coffee in the morning, a favorite home-cooked meal or the familiar scent of a loved one’s home. But for those living with anosmia, these experiences are gone or significantly diminished. Beyond the loss of enjoyment, smell also plays a critical role in safety. It helps us detect smoke from a fire, a gas leak or spoiled food. Without it, simple daily routines can become risky.

In recent years, awareness around anosmia has grown, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people experienced temporary or long-term smell loss for the first time. For some, their sense of smell returned quickly. For others, it has yet to fully recover, bringing new attention to a condition that had long been overlooked.

Still, awareness remains limited. Many people living with anosmia struggle in silence, unsure where to turn for help or support. Because it’s not always visible, it can be misunderstood or dismissed. But the emotional toll can be significant. Studies have shown links between smell loss and increased rates of anxiety, depression and social isolation.

That’s why efforts to raise awareness this week matter. Greater understanding can lead to more research, better treatment options and stronger support networks for those affected. It also encourages empathy, reminding us that even conditions we can’t see can deeply shape someone’s daily life.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: Our senses are a gift. Taking a moment to appreciate the small things, the smell of fresh air, a favorite meal or the changing seasons, can foster gratitude and perspective. And for those living with anosmia, it’s an opportunity for the rest of us to listen, learn and support greater awareness so that no one navigating this condition feels overlooked or alone.



Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District