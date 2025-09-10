Opinion: We will never forget

September 11, 2001, changed the world as we knew it forever. On that fateful day more than two decades ago, nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Now, as we approach the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it is crucial we all take time to honor the lives of those who did not survive and also remember the heroism and sacrifice of our courageous first responders who rose to the occasion, saving countless lives.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of attending remembrance services throughout the 98th Assembly District. Last year, I attended services in Deerpark, Warwick, Florida, Ramapo and Suffern, and I am honored to attend others throughout the Hudson Valley this year. As our community comes together annually to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks and commemorate the efforts of the brave men and women who assisted with recovery and rescue efforts at Ground Zero, I am always moved by the immense turnout.

I have spoken with so many individuals whose lives have been touched by the events of 9/11. From sons and daughters of those tragically killed, to first responders and law enforcement officers who provided aid, to everyday citizens who heard about the attacks over the radio or witnessed them unfold on their television screens. In some form or another, each and every American was affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. And despite the 24 years that have passed since that tragic day, we must not, and will not, ever forget what happened and how the events of that day changed our nation.

My father, Rainer K. Brabenec, was an officer with the New York City Police Department. As the son of a retired NYPD officer, I understand personally the service and sacrifice of those in uniform who do everything they can each day to keep us all safe. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, 411 first responders who answered the call to save innocent lives were tragically killed: 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, 37 Port Authority police officers, eight paramedics and EMTs and 55 military personnel. Further, in the more than two decades that passed since the attacks, nearly 10,000 first responders and others present at or near the World Trade Center have been diagnosed with cancer due to toxic exposure.

These heroes deserve our undying gratitude and respect. In the face of uncertainty and devastation, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel and courageous citizens came together to offer life-saving aid to innocent civilians who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This year, as we reflect on the unimaginable events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the selfless acts of those who risked everything to save as many lives as possible, we must remind ourselves: Our nation can never forget. Past, present and future generations must learn and remember what happened, and as a nation, we must honor every life lost. Their sacrifice was not in vain.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

N.Y.S. 98th District