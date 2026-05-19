Opinion: The importance of Dementia Awareness Week

Dementia affects millions of families across the world, yet far too many people still misunderstand what it truly is. That’s why Dementia Awareness Week is so important. It’s a time to educate our communities, support caregivers and remind those living with dementia that they are not alone.

Dementia is not a single disease, but rather a broad term used to describe conditions that affect memory, thinking and daily functioning. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, but there are many others, including vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to rise significantly in the coming decades as our population ages.

While dementia is often associated with memory loss, its impact stretches much further. It can affect communication, judgment, mood and even a person’s ability to complete simple everyday tasks. For families, watching a loved one slowly lose pieces of themselves can be heartbreaking. Caregivers often carry an enormous emotional, physical and financial burden while trying to ensure their loved ones receive the dignity and support they deserve.

That is why awareness matters.

One of the biggest challenges surrounding dementia is stigma. Many individuals are afraid to seek help after noticing early warning signs because they fear embarrassment or isolation. Others mistakenly believe cognitive decline is simply a normal part of aging. While occasional forgetfulness can happen with age, dementia is not considered a normal part of growing older. Early diagnosis can make a meaningful difference by allowing patients and families to access treatment options, plan for the future and connect with critical support services sooner.

Dementia Awareness Week also reminds us of the importance of supporting caregivers. Across New York and the nation, countless family members step into caregiving roles with little preparation. They sacrifice time, sleep, finances and often their own health to care for loved ones. These individuals deserve recognition and support for the compassion and dedication they show every day.

Research into dementia and Alzheimer’s disease has also made important strides in recent years. Scientists continue working toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure. While there is still much work to be done, advancements in early detection, therapies and brain health education provide hope for families facing these diagnoses.

There are also practical steps all of us can take to promote long-term brain health. Studies suggest that regular exercise, healthy eating, social interaction, quality sleep and staying mentally active may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline later in life. Small lifestyle choices made today can have a meaningful impact tomorrow.

Most importantly, Dementia Awareness Week is about compassion. It’s about remembering that behind every diagnosis is a person with a story, a family and a life full of memories. Those living with dementia deserve patience, understanding and respect from the communities around them.

As we recognize Dementia Awareness Week, let us recommit ourselves to supporting research, uplifting caregivers and fostering communities that treat individuals living with dementia with the dignity they deserve. Awareness is not just about understanding the condition. It’s about making sure no family has to face it alone.

Karl Brabanec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District