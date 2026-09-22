Opinion: National Opioid Awareness Day: Fighting addiction and saving lives

National Opioid Awareness Day is an opportunity to recognize the devastating impact the opioid epidemic has had on communities across New York and throughout our country, while also reminding those struggling with addiction that help and hope are available.

The opioid crisis has touched far too many families. It does not discriminate based on age, occupation or background. Addiction can affect anyone, and the consequences can extend far beyond the individual struggling with substance use. Parents, children, spouses, friends, coworkers and entire communities can feel the effects.

Awareness is an important part of addressing this crisis. Understanding the risks associated with opioids, recognizing the warning signs of addiction and knowing where to turn for help can save lives. Education can also help prevent the stigma that too often surrounds substance use disorders and discourage people from seeking the treatment they need.

Treatment and recovery must remain central to our response. For those battling addiction, recovery is possible, but getting there can require support from medical professionals, counselors, family members, friends and community organizations. We should continue working to make sure people have access to those resources when they need them.

We also cannot forget the families who have lost loved ones. Behind every statistic is a person with a name, a family and a community that cared about them. National Opioid Awareness Day gives us an opportunity to remember those we have lost while recommitting ourselves to preventing future tragedies.

Addressing the opioid epidemic will not be accomplished through one program or one policy. It requires prevention, education, treatment, recovery services and strong community support. It also requires each of us to be willing to have difficult conversations and look out for those around us.

This National Opioid Awareness Day, let us take the time to learn about the dangers of opioid addiction, recognize the signs that someone may need help and make sure our friends and neighbors know that recovery is possible.

For those struggling with opioid use or for family members seeking information about treatment and recovery resources, help is available. In New York, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports HOPELINE can be reached at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

By raising awareness, reducing stigma and supporting those in recovery, we can help save lives and build healthier communities.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District