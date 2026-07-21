Opinion: In Orange County, N.Y., America’s founding story still echoes, 250 Years Later

In Orange County, N.Y., the Revolution still echoes.

The history, spirit and promise of America are as fresh as the country air 50 miles north of New York City. The American Revolution is not confined to history books or museum cases. It remains visible in the landscape, in the roads still traveled, the buildings still standing and the stories told and retold of the Hudson Valley.

As America celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary, Orange County holds a particularly meaningful place in that commemoration. This region was not simply a backdrop to the Revolution. For a critical period during the fight for independence, Orange County stood at the center of the struggle. West Point, General George Washington’s Newburgh headquarters, even the forts that fell to the British recount the Patriots’ plight and eventual victory.

The Hudson River was one of the most important strategic prizes of the war. British commanders hoped to control the Hudson River to split New England from the rest of the colonies. General George Washington understood that if the Hudson fell, the fight for freedom might fall with it.

In January 1778, an Army base was established at West Point overlooking the river. Its location offered a commanding view of the waterway and made it one of the most important military positions in the young nation’s fight for independence. It has been continuously occupied by the Army ever since, despite Benedict Arnold’s infamous attempt to surrender the fort to the British. Today, it is home to the United States Military Academy at West Point, one of the most recognized military institutions in the world.

The county’s connection to the Revolutionary era is also found in quieter places. Some modern roads still follow routes first established during the colonial period. The King’s Highway connecting northern New Jersey to the Hudson River crossings near Newburgh served as the principal north-south corridor of colonial Orange County. Route 94 through Chester traces part of that path today. Route 17K follows the old road connecting Newburgh to the county’s interior, once the supply route to Washington’s army.

In Orange County, every historic house, scenic drive, river view and preserved landmark tells part of America’s story. The Revolution did not simply happen here. It left its mark here.

And 250 years later, that story is still alive.

Come walk the roads, visit the forts, stand where Washington stood and experience the places where America’s future was defended, debated and defined. In Orange County, N.Y., history doesn’t fade into the past, it echoes through every landscape, landmark and story, inviting you in.

Amanda Dana

Director, Orange County Tourism and Film