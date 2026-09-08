Opinion: Honoring the workers who keep America moving

Each year on Labor Day, Americans come together to recognize the workers whose skill, sacrifice and determination have built our nation and continue to keep our communities moving forward.

From farmers, factory workers and construction crews to teachers, nurses, first responders and small-business employees, working men and women are the backbone of our economy. Their efforts put food on our tables, educate our children, care for our loved ones, maintain our infrastructure and provide the goods and services upon which we depend every day.

Labor Day also allows us to reflect on the generations of American workers who fought for safer workplaces, reasonable hours and fair treatment. Many of the protections we now take for granted were secured through their persistence and courage. Their accomplishments helped strengthen the middle class and reinforced the principle that honest work deserves dignity and respect.

Here in New York, our workforce has always demonstrated remarkable resilience. In difficult times, working families have adapted, persevered and continued serving their neighbors. Their commitment is evident in every local business, family farm, classroom, construction site, health-care facility and public safety department across our state.

However, recognizing workers requires more than offering words of gratitude once a year. We must ensure that New York remains a place where people can find good-paying jobs, support their families and build secure futures. That means expanding opportunities for skills training, supporting small businesses and manufacturers, protecting family farms and addressing the rising costs that place growing pressure on household budgets.

We must also ensure that government does not make it harder for employers to create jobs or for working families to get ahead. A strong economy depends on policies that encourage investment, reward hard work and allow local businesses to grow without being overwhelmed by unnecessary costs and mandates.

Most importantly, Labor Day reminds us that work is about more than earning a paycheck. It provides purpose, creates opportunity and allows people to contribute to something greater than themselves. Every job performed with dedication strengthens the community it serves.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District