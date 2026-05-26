Opinion: Courage, honor and sacrifice: The true meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is one of the most important observances in our nation. While many Americans recognize the holiday as the unofficial start of summer, its true meaning runs far deeper. It is a solemn day dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country and the freedoms we enjoy every day.

The origins of Memorial Day trace back to the years following the Civil War, when communities across the country began holding tributes for fallen soldiers by decorating their graves with flowers and flags. Originally known as Decoration Day, the observance gradually evolved into the national holiday we know today. In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May.

Behind every American flag placed at a cemetery is a story of sacrifice. These are individuals who left behind families, friends and futures to answer the call of duty. They served not for recognition or reward, but out of a deep commitment to protecting our nation and the principles it was founded upon. Memorial Day reminds us that the freedoms we often take for granted came at an extraordinary cost.

Across New York and throughout our country, communities will gather this weekend for parades, ceremonies and memorial services. Veterans’ organizations, local leaders and families will come together to pay tribute to those who never made it home. These traditions are important because they ensure the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are never forgotten.

It is also important to remember the families of the fallen. For many, Memorial Day is not simply a holiday, but a deeply personal reminder of loss. Gold Star families carry the weight of that sacrifice every day. As a nation, we owe them our gratitude, support and respect not only on Memorial Day, but throughout the entire year.

Memorial Day should also inspire us to reflect on what it means to be an American. The men and women we honor fought to preserve the liberties and opportunities that define our nation. The best way we can honor their legacy is by striving to build stronger communities, treating one another with respect and remaining committed to the ideals they defended.

As we spend time with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, I encourage everyone to take a moment to pause and remember the true purpose of this day. Visit a local memorial, attend a ceremony or simply reflect on the sacrifices made by generations of Americans in uniform.

Because of their courage, our nation endures. Because of their sacrifice, freedom lives on. And because of their service, we have a responsibility to never forget them.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman NYS 98th District