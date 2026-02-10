Opinion: Carrying on the leader’s legacy

Last week, State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C-Pulaski) announced his decision to step down as leader and not seek reelection this November. Barclay has served as minority leader since his unanimous election by his Republican colleagues in 2020. I have served alongside Leader Barclay since my election to the state Assembly in 2014, and I can say firsthand that his qualifications and aptitude for leadership have been second to none.

Albany can be a difficult place to navigate. There are countless hoops elected officials must jump through just to introduce a bill. For Leader Barclay, however, this was never an obstacle. He possessed a keen understanding of the complex processes of state government while also embracing one of the most important qualities of effective leadership: the ability to reach across the aisle and work with those he disagreed with.

Throughout his 23-year career in the state Assembly, he built lasting relationships with members of both parties, an essential component of delivering common-sense policies for working families across New York. In 2015, he supported a bipartisan initiative to expand treatment options for Alzheimer’s patients. In 2020, during his first month as minority leader, he worked with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on several proposals to support New Yorkers with disabilities, including creating a state advocate for people with disabilities and requiring interpreters and assistive learning devices for hearing-impaired individuals at public meetings.

I have had the distinct honor of working closely with Leader Barclay over the years. First as deputy minority whip, then as minority whip, and finally as assistant minority leader. I had heard about his effectiveness as a leader, and working alongside him in these roles only confirmed it. No matter the issue or the obstacles, Will Barclay never wavered in his commitment to ensuring that working families across our state received a fair shake.

I have known him as an exceptional leader, a respected boss and a trusted friend. While I wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors, his presence will be deeply missed in Albany. I hope that moving forward we can honor his legacy by continuing to promote common-sense policies and responsible, effective leadership.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District