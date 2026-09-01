Opinion: Back to school: A Fresh start and a bright future

As summer draws to a close, students, parents, teachers and school employees across our district are preparing for the beginning of another school year. The return to the classroom brings excitement, new challenges and countless opportunities for students to learn, grow and discover their potential.

For students, the first day of school is a fresh start. It is an opportunity to reconnect with friends, meet new teachers, explore new subjects and set goals for the months ahead. Whether a child is stepping onto a school bus for the first time, beginning high school or preparing for graduation, each new school year represents another important chapter in that student’s life.

This season can also be demanding for parents and guardians. From purchasing school supplies and adjusting family schedules to arranging transportation and extracurricular activities, preparing for the school year requires time, patience and careful planning. Their encouragement and involvement play an essential role in helping students enter the classroom feeling confident and ready to succeed.

We must also recognize the dedicated teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria employees, counselors, custodians and support staff who keep our schools running. Their commitment extends far beyond the classroom. They educate, mentor, protect and inspire our children while helping create safe and welcoming environments where every student has the chance to thrive.

As the school year begins, safety must remain a shared priority. Drivers should use extra caution around school buses, crosswalks and school zones. Students should remain alert while walking or biking to school, and families should take time to review transportation and emergency plans. Even small precautions can help ensure that every child arrives at school and returns home safely.

A strong education provides young people with more than academic knowledge. It teaches responsibility, perseverance, teamwork and respect for others. It prepares students to become engaged citizens, skilled workers and future leaders. When we invest in our schools and support those who serve in them, we invest in the long-term strength of our entire community.

The months ahead will bring tests, projects and occasional setbacks, but they will also bring friendships, achievements and memories that can last a lifetime. I encourage every student to approach this school year with curiosity, determination and the confidence to ask for help when it is needed.

To our students, families and school employees, I wish you a safe, successful and rewarding school year. Let us begin this new chapter with optimism and work together to make it one filled with growth, discovery and opportunity.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District