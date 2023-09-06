Middle School Principal: ‘A thriving learning environment is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and respect’

Dear Warwick Valley Middle School families:

I hope this letter finds you all well and eagerly looking forward to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. As we gather once again to embark on our journey of learning and growth, I am thrilled to extend my warmest welcome as your new principal.

For those of you who may not know me, my name is Jared Yapkowitz, and I have had the privilege of being a part of the Warwick Valley Middle School community for several years. Previously serving as an associate 0rincipal, I am delighted to now take on the role of principal and continue our school’s mission of providing an enriching and nurturing educational experience for each and every student.

It is my firm belief that a thriving learning environment is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and respect, and I am committed to upholding these values as we move forward together. I am incredibly proud of our school’s achievements, and I am equally excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. As principal, my goal is to ensure that Warwick Valley Middle School remains a place where academic excellence is paired with the fostering of character, compassion and creativity.

I believe that a strong partnership between school and home is crucial in supporting our students’ growth and success. I encourage parents and guardians to actively participate in school activities, PTA meetings, and parent-teacher conferences to strengthen this bond further. Together, we can continue to foster an environment where our students feel supported, inspired, and motivated to excel.

Through engaging and innovative teaching practices, we will continue to ignite the love for learning in our students. Our teachers care deeply about each and every student and our counselors are here to assist with academic concerns while navigating the complexities of adolescence on a daily and immediate basis. We are all part of the Warwick Valley Middle School family and as such are committed to helping our students meet with success!

I am honored to lead our exceptional school and I am genuinely excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

Jared Yapkowitz

Principal, Warwick Valley Middle School