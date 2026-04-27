Letter to the Editor: This May Day, pledge to shop local

May 1 is International Workers Day (May Day) celebrating worker rights and the labor movement which achieved so much for workers across the world. This year, the May Day Strong Coalition of hundreds of organizations is also planning a collective work and school stoppage to highlight inequalities and the erosion of labor and democratic rights. The goal is no work, noschool, no shopping.

Though not everyone can participate in all these actions, no shopping is one most can do. It’s also a time to think about where you shop for what you need every day. Our county is rich in local businesses. Our nation has 36.2 million small businesses, which are 99.9 percent of all U.S.businesses, and they employ more than 61 million people.

Think of your local pharmacy, clothing shop, deli, hardware store, bookstore, farmer’s market, building supply store. These are your neighbors; support them whenever you can. Choose May Day to pledge to begin shopping locally rather than support billionaire businesses.

Karen Williams

Warwick