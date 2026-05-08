Letter to the Editor: The life-saving importance of bone marrow donation

My name is Elisa Connor, and in January 2026, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a serious blood cancer. My diagnosis also includes NPM1 mutations, which are found in approximately 30% of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cases. Since my diagnosis, I have undergone multiple blood and platelet transfusions and experienced serious transfusion reactions requiring hospitalization.

I am currently being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center while continuing to work full-time as the Managing Paralegal at Stage & Donohue, PLLC. I remain determined to fight this disease and overcome it. Throughout this journey, I have been surrounded by incredible support from my husband Michael, our three children, my family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and the compassionate medical teams at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Garnett Health, and Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Today, I am asking our community to help raise awareness about the importance of joining the National Bone Marrow Registry.

Blood cancers such as MDS, leukemia, AML, lymphoma, and other bone marrow disorders affect thousands of people every year. For many patients, a bone marrow or stem cell transplant offers the best chance for survival and even a cure. However, many patients are unable to find a matching donor.

Joining the registry is simple and begins with a cheek swab. In most cases, donation is non-surgical and similar to donating blood or platelets. Doctors especially encourage donors under 35 because younger donors often lead to better transplant outcomes.

Memorial Sloan Kettering is currently searching for a donor match for me. One person who registers could save my life or someone else’s.

Please consider joining the registry today:https://www.nmdp.org/

By becoming a donor, you could give someone a second chance at life.

Elisa Connor

Warwick