Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Trustee Olejniczak

To the Editor:

After five meetings and three accidents in just 35 days — one involving a cyclist being hit — Craig Olejniczak was the only trustee who spoke up and voiced real concern about public safety.

At the fourth meeting, before the second and third accidents, I was told several times by a heated Mayor Harter, “The village is not doing anything about the traffic on Maple Avenue at this time.”

For five meetings in a row, I have asked the same question: Why are there stop signs at nearly every three-way and four-way intersection in the Village of Florida, yet nothing at all at the two intersections on Maple Avenue? These two intersections are in front of multiple businesses. I’ve never received an answer to this question in five meetings, only excuses.

I’m also the same person who had to speak at multiple meetings more than 20 years ago to get the village speed limit lowered to 25 MPH. Over the years, it seems like asking for basic public safety is treated as an unreasonable demand. Meanwhile, no one had to yell or fight to get a dog park or a new skate park.

So again, thank you, Craig, for being the one trustee willing to speak up and advocate for the safety of our community.

Christopher Pskowski

Florida