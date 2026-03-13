Letter to the Editor: Thank the DPW

As we enjoy some unseasonably warm weather this week, it strikes me that we should not forget to thank the hard working men and women of our DPW.

These folks have just gotten us through one of the hardest winters we have experienced in recent memory.

Guess who works through the night (and often the next day and night!) to keep our roads clear from snow and ice? Guess who clears all of that snow from downtown so our stores can stay open to customers? Guess who fixes that frozen water main? That massive pothole that formed overnight? Guess who does all of this in dangerous conditions and freezing cold?

I’ll tell you who- the DPW!

So the next time you see one of these amazing essential workers, please say “Thank you very much!”

Joe Chavez Carey

Warwick