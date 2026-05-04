Letter to the Editor: Supporting Our local businesses during Main Street improvements

The Village has felt a bit like a battleground over the past several weeks as curb and sidewalk construction continues along Main Street. The contractor, Argenio Bros., is working on a defined timeline to complete the project efficiently while also making accommodations for local businesses and the public—no small task. When finished, the result will be a stronger, more accessible downtown, including ADA-compliant sidewalks and new curb bump-outs to improve pedestrian visibility at crosswalks.

In the meantime, I’d like to remind our community that this disruption is temporary. Most importantly, our businesses remain open and accessible, and all parking remains available.

During periods of heavy construction, it is natural to avoid the area—but our small businesses rely on steady support to keep their doors open. Your patronage directly impacts their ability to continue offering the high level of service and unique character that define Warwick.

With spring here, there are plenty of reasons to visit downtown—whether it’s enjoying your favorite café or restaurant or stopping in for a well-earned ice cream. With Mother’s Day on the horizon, our shops are filled with thoughtful gifts to celebrate the occasion.

Our downtown is meant to be experienced and enjoyed. A bit of construction should not deter us from supporting the local businesses that make our community so special.

We have much to celebrate, much to share, and much to enjoy. I encourage everyone to continue supporting our local merchants—especially now.



Mayor Michael Newhard

Village of Warwick