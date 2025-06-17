Letter to the Editor: Support for Sadaghiani

I’m writing in support of Amir Sadaghiani for Legislator of District 2.

Mr. Sadaghiani’s legal experience in Orange County government will be an asset for the Village of Florida as he works with our mayor to do what’s best for our village on the county level.

Discussions about a county wide water loop plan mentioned last week are deeply troubling. Anyone promoting this platform does not have the benefit of the Village of Florida in mind. A water loop will strip us from Glenmere Lake and make us dependent upon county provided water. The only benefactors of such a plan would be high density projects outside of the Village who want other taxpayers to cover the expenses of such an infrastructure program.

The only true candidate in this Republican primary is Amir. My vote will be for this man and I hope you do the same. Ronald Regan once said “A Government big enough to give you everything is a government big enough to take it away.“

John Figliacconi

Village of Florida