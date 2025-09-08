Letter to the Editor: Support for Redeker

To the Editor:

I first met Jonathan Redeker when I was a student at Goshen High School. He was outgoing and involved to the point where we all thought of him as our teacher even if we weren’t in his classes. We knew he was approachable by how he kept an open door to talk about life, occasionally popped into other classrooms to help teachers, and consistently fostered new ideas.

When I had the idea to start a coding club at the school, Mr. Redeker was the obvious choice for an advisor. He was open to any idea that would improve the school and enrich the lives of all the students, and as a motivator behind much of the school’s technological advancement he was immediately on board. His willingness to support that initiative, not only because it was required, but also because it was needed, is a strong reflection of his empathy, his emphasis on collaboration, and his passion for helping others succeed.

Mr. Redeker’s leadership has always been grounded in practicality and fairness. Whether teaching civics, helping modernize the use of technology for Goshen Central Schools, or advocating for student-led initiatives, he consistently seeks out balanced solutions that serve the broader good. His approach to decision-making is thoughtful and measured. Those who know him — students, colleagues, and families alike — describe him as someone who respects all voices, builds consensus, and makes choices rooted in both principle and common sense.

As a candidate for County Legislator, Mr. Redeker brings the same qualities he brought to the classroom: dedication, balance, and a genuine desire to improve lives. His record speaks for itself, not in ideology, but in action. Voters seeking a representative who leads with clarity, compassion, and fairness will find that in Jonathan Redeker.

Anna Boese

2019 Goshen High School Valedictorian

Goshen