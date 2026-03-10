Letter to the Editor: Small businesses need support after tough winter

We’ve had a very cold, snowy winter, and it is a relief to feel that the worst of it is behind us.

As hard as this winter has been for the residents of Warwick, we need to consider that it has been that much more challenging for the small retail businesses in the village and surrounding community. Some of the worst winter weather hit over the weekends when retail establishments do the most business.

According to the NYU’s Stern School of Business, small retail stores operate on profit margins of less than five percent. Losing a weekend or two of sales is enough to push some of the businesses into a net loss for the quarter. Our businesses support our schools, sports teams, and local non-profits. They are owned by our neighbors. Let’s help them recover by shopping local and encouraging our friends to do the same.

Diane Rowe

Warwick