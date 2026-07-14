Letter to the Editor: ‘Skoufis on Your Street”

I’ll be soon kicking off my annual ‘Skoufis on Your Street’ town hall series! It’s my pleasure – and responsibility – to bring our office closer to our constituents, and to be as accessible a representative as possible for those I serve. Hearing from our community about the issues that matter most to them directly informs the work my team and I do each day.

This year’s stops include:

Chester: Monday, July 20, 12 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing 62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester, NY 10918

Middletown: Wednesday, July 22, 5 p.m., Tapped 22 Henry Street, Unit 2 Middletown, NY 10940

Cornwall: Friday, July 24, 12 p.m., 2 Alices Coffee Lounge 311 Hudson St. Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520

Stop by for a drink - on me! - and a community conversation about your priorities and concerns!

James Skoufis

State Senator, NY 42nd District