Letter to the Editor: Safe Streets 4 All

To the Editor:

Thank you for your coverage and article on the Safe Streets 4 All public meeting. This is the beginning of a critical examination of traffic safety. The findings will help each village and the town make decisions that will protect us all. I am heartened that my fellow mayors and town supervisor are supportive.

I wanted to clarify that this was an intensely competitive federal grant that was awarded to the Village of Warwick and written by Village Trustee, Carly Foster who has been the lead for issues of traffic safety and I commend her on this accomplishment. I believe the work will lead to greater awareness of the issues at hand and a community wide understanding that we each play a part.

Mayor Michael Newhard

Village of Warwick