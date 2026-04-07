Letter to the Editor: Responding to No Kings’ criticism

The “No Kings Rally” in Warwick shows our right to peacefully assemble. Trump took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution. He chooses to ignore it. He doesn’t understand the concept of three separate branches of government and a system of checks and balances. The judicial branch exists to uphold the law and does not do Trump’s bidding. The legislative branch enacts laws to benefit all people and is not there to accommodate Trump’s whims. The executive branch should treat all Americans with respect and enforce the laws passed by Congress.

Trump’s need for wealth, power, and vengeance has him behaving like a dictator. The previous administration has nothing to do with the situation we find ourselves in. Trump’s hateful rhetoric and racist attitude have created our situation. His tariffs have increased our costs locally. His war with Iran has increased our gas prices. His negative relationship with our allies and his positive praise of Putin have made America less great. Trump dismantled organizations and protections put in place to benefit all Americans, including Warwick residents.

ICE, not wanted in Orange County, has proven that aggressive behavior is not the solution.Trump lacks compassion, honesty, empathy, and integrity. Take the blinders off and the ear plugs out and do your own research regarding the real world - using reputable, unbiased sources. Shame on anyone who chooses to ignore the negative impact the Trump administration has had locally, nationally, and throughout the world - all for the sake of our own comfortable lifestyle.

Kim Wolckenhauer

Warwick