Letter to the Editor: Redeker supports seniors

To the Editor:

I met Jonathan Redeker when he was getting signatures for his petition to run for County Legislator in the early spring, and since then our families have grown closer. When Jonathan found out that my husband is in Alzheimer’s care at Castle Point, he and his family began visiting with me and my animals. Over the short few months I have known his family, I have learned of his dedicated work and passion to meet the needs of our senior citizens.

Jonathan understands that our seniors are a vital part of our community and deserve our respect and support. He is a supporter of senior centers and community programs and will work to keep them vibrant and accessible, including advocating for better transportation options for seniors.

He also wants to help the Orange County Office of the Aging to expand services to look after seniors who are aging in place. He knows that the cost of living and property tax are challenges for seniors on fixed income, and will explore relief programs designed to help residents stay in their homes.

For those of us who believe elders deserve a secure, dignified, and engaged life, Jonathan Redeker is the clear and best choice for County Legislator.

Denise McHale

Goshen