Letter to the Editor: Redeker puts people first

To the Editor:

I first met Mr. Jonathan Redeker back in eighth grade when he was my social studies teacher. Even then, he stood out for how much he cared about his students and our community. He made class something we actually looked forward to, not just because he made history interesting, but because he made every student feel like their voice mattered.

When he moved up to the high school, I got to see that same passion and commitment continue. He was always involved; showing up to games, cheering on students, and checking in on people who needed it. He’s the kind of teacher who makes a lasting impact, not just for a semester, but for life.

Now, years later, our paths have crossed again in a different way. His son plays lacrosse, and I’ve been stringing his sticks for the past few seasons. Every time I see Jonathan, it’s clear he’s still that same down-to-earth, genuine person I remember from school. He listens, he cares, and he’s always thinking about how to make things better for others.

That’s why I believe he’ll make an excellent County Legislator. He’s someone who’s willing to work with anyone to get things done. He understands what matters to people in our community. From our kids and schools, to our working families and seniors.

Jonathan Redeker has always been about people first, and I know he’ll bring that same heart and dedication to serving Goshen and Florida.

Mark Colella

Goshen