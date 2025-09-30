Letter to the Editor: Redeker for County Legislator

To the Editor:

I want to share my enthusiastic endorsement of Jonathan Redeker for the Orange County Legislature to represent District 2 (Goshen, Florida, and part of Warwick).

While I worked with him in the Goshen Central School District, I learned that Jonathan is intelligent, ethical, and has an enviable amount of energy. He is devoted to his family and his job, and as legislator he will stand for the needs and interests of the residents of his District. Jonathan is able to listen to all views, discuss difficult topics, and bring important perspectives to the table. I am confident that Jonathan will work with those he disagrees with, and seek common ground for the overall good.

Jonathan’s background in the study of history gives him a clear understanding of and passion for the workings of government. His dedication to “the people” will benefit his neighbors, the residents of District 2. I am grateful to Jonathan, and to his family, for stepping up to serve our community. He will bring his exceptional skillset to the Legislature, and be an asset to the people of this county.

Mary Kay (Swanwick) Jankowski

Goshen