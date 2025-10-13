Letter to the Editor: Redeker for County Legislator

To the Editor:

I’m honored to support my friend Jonathan Redeker for County Legislator. As a teacher, he has spent his life serving others — guiding students, supporting families, and helping our community grow stronger. His faith has always been at the heart of that service. The principle to “Love your neighbor as yourself” is what drives him personally and politically; this can be seen in his campaign mantra: “People over politics.”

Jonathan is a man who lives his values daily. He roots his decisions in faith, honesty, and compassion. After teaching all year, Jonathan spends his summers working on special projects for the Goshen School District or frequently serving at a camp that encourages young men to explore their faith through the outdoors that he’s supported since he attended as a kid. He treats everyone with dignity and works tirelessly to bring people together rather than divide them. You can see Jonathan put “People over politics” in how he listens, how he leads, how he loves his family and how he lifts others up.

I believe we need leaders like Jonathan Redeker — people driven by faith and integrity who put service before self. On Election Day, I hope you’ll join me in voting for Jonathan: a devoted teacher, a faithful servant, and a true man of character.

Joseph Connell

Town of Goshen