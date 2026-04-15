Letter to the Editor: Protect all children, not just the easiest ones

What is the purpose of electing leaders if the safety of our children and the quality of their education are not treated as top priorities?Families vote believing those chosen to serve will listen, protect the community, and act when serious concerns arise. Yet too many parents are left emotionally drained instead of supported.

Advocacy often feels unwelcome when partnership should be the goal. Even after leadership has been informed, many families still feel unheard.These are not attacks. They are the honest questions of a community asking for better.

This moment is not about politics. It is about leadership. Leadership means stepping in when systems fail. It means listening when families are hurting. It means asking difficult questions. It means protecting children, especially those who need the most support. And it means acting once you know.

Warwick should be known for protecting all children — not only the easiest children. It should be a place where parents are treated as partners, and where public officials do not simply know — but act.

The time for awareness has passed. The time for action is now.

Luis Abramson

Warwick