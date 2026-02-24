Letter to the Editor: Praise for Bruderhof community

Founded in 1920 in Germany by Eberhard Arnold, the Bruderhof (German for “place of brothers”) is a Christian pacifist intentional community of families and singles who share their possessions and live together modeling their lives on the sixteen-century Anabaptist tradition.

Our local Bruderhof community is located in Warwick Township, just a few miles from the center of town, in the Bellvale Farms area. It is home to more than 200 people made up of families and singles who live, work and worship together, in addition to growing much of their own food. Adults work in community departments, including the assembly of “Community Playthings”, laundry, kitchen, and medical and dental clinics. There is a working dairy, meat production, and agricultural production.

As I drove past their driveway my curiosity grew, so I requested a tour, and was welcomed. The only condition was that I stay for lunch. Hungry workers from all departments enter the all-purpose room joined by their children, the teachers, and visiting guests and daily volunteers joined in line for a main course of venison stew, roasted cabbage, salad, and desert. Every member of the community comes together each work and school day between twelve and twelve-thirty to share the midday meal. This dining hall is broken down after lunch, preparing it for daily and weekly meetings, worship, sports and family nights.

The reason I am writing is two-fold. First, my recent activities in community with Bruderhof have helped me with the complexities, stress, and confusion of my daily routine. Second, begin a new path by requesting a tour. You will be welcomed as a brother or sister and you will take home with you the priceless gift of abundant love and fellowship.

Contact bellvale@ Bruderhof.com for more information.

Dr. Mark G. Arnowitz, D.Mn.

Warwick