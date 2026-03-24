Letter to the Editor: Please do not litter

When you toss trash onto the roadside, it doesn’t vanish. It stays. It waits. It moves, blown by wind, washed by rain, carried into streams and fields. It becomes part of a place that never agreed to hold it.

Roads cut through forest, farms, neighborhoods, and memories. Deer cross them. Birds feed near them. Children look out car windows and learn what the world is supposed to look like from what they see there. A littered roadside quietly teaches them that carelessness is normal.

It only takes a second to throw something out a window. But the consequences last far longer.

The plastic cup may outlive you. That cigarette butt will poison soil and water. None of this feels real in that moment, but it becomes real for everything and everyone that comes after.

Litter sends a message. It says; this place doesn’t matter. And once that message is written on the side of the road, others read it, and add to it. A clean roadside feels respected. A dirty one feels abandoned.

Every time you choose NOT to litter, you’re quietly saying: this place matters. You are protecting someone you will never meet. You are choosing dignity over convenience. You are setting a standard without ever saying a word.

Keep a bag in your car. Hold onto that wrapper. Use an ashtray. Take it with you. These are not big sacrifices — but they mean everything to the people, animals, and communities who live along these roads.

Please, the roadside is not a trash can!

It’s a workplace.

It’s a habitat.

It’s a reflection of who we are.

Please, leave it better than you found it.

Bill Lindberg

Warwick Clean Streets Committee