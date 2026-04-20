Letter to the Editor: Leo Kaytes passes the torch

Like so many other good things, it’s time for Leo Kaytes Ford to come to an end. After 48 years of serving our community, the time has come to pass the torch.

This dealership has always meant so much more to our family than just selling and servicing cars. It’s where relationships were built, friendships were formed,nd giving back to the community became second nature.

In 1978, my father, Leo Sr., and my mother took a tremendous leap of faith in starting this business. It’s a leap we have been forever grateful for.

They began writing this story all those years ago, and I was truly privileged to help write the final chapters.

To our customers, friends, and community...thank you. Your support, trust, and loyalty over the years have meant more than words can express.

While this chapter comes to a close, we look forward to watching the Fette family continue the tradition of family values and service that has definedhis dealership for decades.

Thank you again for being part of our story.

With sincere gratitude,

Leo Kaytes

Warwick