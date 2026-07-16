Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Village of Warwick officials for beautification efforts

Early Monday morning on July 13, I pulled through the South Street parking lot in the Village of Warwick. To my dismay, there was an inordinate amount of garbage strewn across the parking lot. The blue plastic garbage pails that have been fixtures in this public parking lot for many years were overflowing with garbage, and it appeared that perhaps the wind may have strewn the overflow around the parking lot.

As a proud member of this community for over 15 years, I have always appreciated the beauty of the Village and Town of Warwick. So I was, of course, disheartened to see all this garbage in the street.

I was both impressed and relieved to see that by the end of the day, the Village had not only cleaned up the mess, but also installed four new (and more decorative) metal garbage cans with convenient-to-use covers designed to prevent garbage from escaping by wind. I want to thank Mayor Newhard, the Village DPW crew, and any other Village officials and/or neighborhood volunteers who contributed to cleaning up the mess so quickly, and for providing an immediate long-term solution to the problem, with the added benefit of greater convenience and community beautification. Kudos!

Jeremy L. Havens, Esq.

Warwick