Letter to the Editor: James, a good Samaritan and great gentleman

A huge THANK YOU to a great guy, good Samaritan and gentleman named James. On Wednesday, May 27, at approximately 6 p.m., at the intersection of Route 94 and Maple Grange Road, my daughter was driving north, when one thing led to another and, in order to avoid hitting another vehicle, she veered off and struck a small boulder causing damage to her right front rim and tire, rendering the car undrivable.

A complete stranger, now we know him as James, happened to be driving by stopped and checked on her well being. She was a little shaken but thank goodness unharmed. James stayed in his own vehicle while keeping watch to make sure she was safe until we, her parents, were able to get to her.

James, a Warwick resident, is also member of the NYPD and former U.S. Marine and we are so blessed that he was in the right place at the right time. Thank you, James for your Service, as well!!

Olga Lazina

Warwick